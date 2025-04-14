Nasarawa tanker explosion: shop owners count losses

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Not fewer than 20 shops were razed down following a petrol tanker explosion on Sunday at Akwanga, Akwanga local government.

Eye witness Mr. Yohana James, who spoke with our reporter on the phone, said that the explosion occurred on Sunday, April 13th, when a fuel tanker dispensing petrol at the AYM Shafa filling station suddenly caught fire.

“The tanker driver managed to drive the burning tanker away from the station, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

“Despite his courageous act, the flames consumed the tanker and several nearby shops, resulting in significant destruction of property and loss of valuables.

Though no life was reported lost, over 20 shops were burnt with lots of goods.

