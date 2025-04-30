NANS debunks claims of factional leadership, says Oladoja is President

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, has said there is no polarisation of its national leadership, and that some people claiming to be holding some offices did not even participate in its recent national convention.

This is just as the association said its National President is no other person but Comrade Olushola Oladoja.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the body also urged the public to be wary of those claiming to be leaders of the body when they are not.

“We have been compelled to address recent misleading statements made by one Mr. Henry Okunomu, particularly his claim of having served as a Senate President of our esteemed organization in the past, and his attempts to link NANS to unsubstantiated allegations against Mr Seyi Tinubu.

“It is deeply concerning that media platforms that we considered to be reputable would grant their platforms to individuals peddling falsehoods and seeking to tarnish the image of a formidable organisation like NANS.

“For the record, NANS unequivocally states that Mr. Henry Okunomo has never held the position of Senate President within our association. Furthermore, we want to clearly state that Mr. Abubakr is in no way the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students. The legitimate and duly elected President of NANS, representing the Nigerian student populace is Comr. Olushola Oladoja.

“NANS operates with established procedures and a constitution that guides our activities, including the election of our leadership during conventions. Just as formal organizations and political parties have processes for participation, NANS adheres strictly to its guidelines.

“Aspiring leaders undergo a thorough process that includes obtaining forms, comprehensive screening, and other crucial steps well in advance of our conventions. The security of our conventions is paramount, with law enforcement agencies actively participating to verify the studentship and credentials of all participants. Our leadership is determined through a democratic and transparent process, guided by our constitution, not by external influence or financial inducements.

“The suggestion that financial resources can bypass our established protocols and constitutional requirements is not only false but also deeply insulting to the thousands of dedicated students and leaders who uphold the values and procedures of NANS.

‘For the record, NANS is never an arm of any political party, government or politician. This is reflected in the various positions we have made over unfavourable policies that affect the interests of our members, the Nigerian students, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that NANS will not tolerate anyone under whatever guise to use the name of the association as a tool of blackmail or political manipulation.

“Our engagement with individuals considered to be valuable to the ideals and vision of the current NANS leadership either in the political landscape or in corporate organisations, is strictly official and ensures that the interests of Nigerian students are protected at all times.

“We are an organization dedicated to the progress and well-being of Nigerian students, and we will vigorously defend our integrity and constitutional processes against any attempt to undermine them.

“We urge media outlets to exercise greater diligence in verifying the credentials and claims of their guests, particularly when discussing sensitive matters involving reputable organizations. The integrity of public discourse relies on responsible journalism and the avoidance of misinformation.

“We also urge the public to disregard the false claims made by Mr Henry Okunomo and any insinuation that Mr Abubakr holds the office of NANS President. The legitimate leader of NANS is Comr. Olushola Oladoja, duly elected by Nigerian students. We remain focused on our core mandate and will not be distracted by such antics.”