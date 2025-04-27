NANS condemns early morning UTME schedule, demands urgent review

File image.

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has strongly condemned the scheduling of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, which has placed students in precarious situations by assigning examination times as early as 6.30 a.m.

Given the prevailing security challenges in the country, the student body said the decision is both inconsiderate and dangerous.

The body spoke through the National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja and the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Samson Ajasa Adeyemi in a statement they endorsed on Sunday.

“It is deeply troubling that students are expected to commute to examination centres in the early hours of the morning, often navigating unsafe routes and facing transportation difficulties.

“Reports indicate that some candidates have had to travel long distances, exposing them to unnecessary risks.

“The current security climate in Nigeria demands that authorities prioritise the safety and well-being of students rather than subjecting them to undue hardship.

“NANS calls on JAMB to immediately review and adjust the examination schedule to ensure that no student is required to sit for an exam before 9 a.m.

“We urge the Honourable Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, to intervene and ensure that students are not placed in harm’s way due to poor planning.

“We hereby issue a 72-hour ultimatum to JAMB to revise the UTME schedule and adopt a more student-friendly approach. Failure to comply will leave NANS with no choice but to mobilise students nationwide for peaceful protests to demand immediate action.

“The welfare and security of Nigerian students must never be compromised.

“NANS remains committed to advocating for policies that protect students and ensure their academic pursuits are not hindered by avoidable challenges.”