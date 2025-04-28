Naira Redesign: Court strikes out N1bn suit against Buhari, Emefiele

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a N1 billion suit that was instituted against former President Muhammadu Buhari and the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, over the Naira redesign policy they introduced in 2023.

A legal practitioner, Mr. Uthman Isa Tochukwu had approached the court, alleging that the policy inflicted series of hardships on him.

He alleged that his fundamental rights to freedom of movement and dignity of his person were violently breached by the policy.

The plaintiff specifically told the court that within the period the policy was introduced by the former President Buhari-led administration, his movement was curtailed while his money in two commercial banks could not be assessed between January and March 2023.

Aside from praying the court to award N1bn damages against the defendants to be paid to him for the breach of his fundamental rights, the plaintiff also demanded an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the Federal Government from withholding the old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations.

Likewise, he urged the court to compel the defendants to tender public apology, to be published in two major newspapers in the country.

However, at the resumed proceeding in the matter on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the suit for want of diligent prosecution.

The court held that it was convinced that the plaintiff had abandoned the case following his persistent absence without legal representation or explanation.

Counsel to the 3rd and 4th defendants (Emefiele and CBN) Mr. Chikelue Amasiani had after the case was called up, notified the court about the absence of the plaintiff.

Amasiani noted that since the suit was filed in 2023, both the plaintiff and his lawyer failed to show any seriousness to prosecute the case.

Consequently, he prayed the court to terminate further proceedings in the suit, a prayer that was acceded to by Justice Ekwo.