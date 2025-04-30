Naira depreciates to N1,615/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday depreciated to N1, 615 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,610 per dollar on Monday.

Likewise, the Naira depreciated to N1,602 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,602 per dollar from N1,596 per dollar on Monday, indicating N6 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N13 per dollar from N14 per dollar on Monday.