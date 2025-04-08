Naira depreciates N1,629/$ in official market

By Elizabeth Adgbesan

THE Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,629 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM). Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,629 per dollar from N1,600 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N29 depreciation for the naira.

Likewise, the naira depreciated to N1, 570 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,565 per dollar last weekend. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N59 per dollar from N35 per dollar last weekend.