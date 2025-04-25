Naira appreciates to N1,600/$ in parallel market

Naira



By Elizabeth Adegbesan



The naira appreciated to N1,600 per dollar in the parallel market today from N1,610 per dollar on Thursday.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,589 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,589 per dollar from N1,605 per dollar on Thursday, indicating an appreciation of N6.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N1 per dollar from N5 per dollar on Thursday.

Vanguard News