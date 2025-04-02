My Sallah visit was not a campaign – Akpoti-Uduaghan refutes claims

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has dismissed allegations that her recent visit to her hometown was a political gathering. She clarified that her trip on Monday, April 1, 2025, was purely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents and had no political undertones.

Her response follows claims that she paid attendees to be present at the event—an assertion she described as baseless and misleading. “This was a celebration of unity and shared love, not politics,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated. “The people who welcomed me did so of their own free will, and I deeply appreciate their sacrifice.”

Despite a government-imposed restriction on vehicular movement, thousands of supporters trekked long distances through bush paths to receive her with a heroic welcome. The senator, who arrived via chopper, was met with overwhelming cheers, reflecting the deep-rooted affection her people have for her. Some supporters were even attacked on their way but remained resolute in their desire to celebrate with her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized that the crowd consisted of residents from the five local government areas that make up Kogi Central, representing less than 3 percent of her overall supporters. She noted that the turnout was a testament to her enduring influence in the region.

Beyond the celebration, the senator’s visit also highlighted her contributions to the district’s development. The very road where the people gathered to welcome her was one she had facilitated and constructed years before becoming a senator. Her tenure has been marked by a strong commitment to infrastructure, empowerment programs, and social welfare initiatives that have transformed many lives.

Expressing gratitude for the massive show of support, Akpoti-Uduaghan reassured her constituents of her dedication to their welfare. “Your presence here today, despite the challenges, humbles me,” she said. “It only strengthens my resolve to continue working tirelessly for the progress of our land.”

The grand reception further reaffirmed her popularity in Kogi Central, countering the narratives pushed by political detractors.