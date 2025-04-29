My husband is older than me but I’m not missing out on anything – Shade Okoya

Nigerian industrialist and businesswoman Shade Okoya has spoken about her marriage to billionaire industrialist Razak Okoya,

Shade got married to Razak in 1999 when she was age 21. At the time, her husband was 59.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Shade addressed public perceptions surrounding her marriage to a much older man.

Despite the age gap, she insisted that she has no regrets.

“I am happy in my marriage. He is far older than me but I don’t think I miss out on anything because I didn’t marry a young man,” she said.

Asked how her parents reacted to her decision to marry the older businessman, Shade Okoya explained that while her father was no longer alive at the time, her mother and grandmother fully supported the union.

On how the couple met, the mother of four revealed that her husband wasted no time in making his intentions known.

“We met each other, and he likes me and didn’t waste time at all,” she said. “He defends me anywhere. My husband has been very generous with me. God said this is where I will be.”

Speaking further about her experience in marriage, Shade described her role in the home and the expectations set before their wedding.

According to her, Razak Okoya made it clear that she would work and not just be a housewife.

Despite having domestic staff, Shade said she remains personally involved in taking care of her husband.

Vanguard News