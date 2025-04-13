My diamond that sparkles, lights lives: Romantic Fashola ‘toasts’ wife at 60

File: Fashola

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Lagos went agog for former First Lady, Dame Abimbola Fashola, in celebration of her 60th birthday. Family members, friends and well-wishers celebrated and shared joy with the woman whom many call an Amazon and selfless giver. Her husband, former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, fondly called BRF, took to his social media page to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the woman he described as a diamond that is treasured and much sought after. He wrote: “Dear Abimbola, I celebrate you as you commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of your birth for a life that has been well lived, especially in the service of God and humanity. “On this diamond anniversary, it is fitting to acknowledge how like a diamond you have sparkled and lit up many lives, including mine and our children. “Beyond us, the spark of your existence has ignited many other lives from far and near. “Like the diamond, you are valued, treasured, and much sought after. Most especially, you wear value and humility with ease. “Above all, like the diamond, you possess an inner strength that has been a rock for all of us. “I pray for many more years of a very healthy and fulfilled life for you. “Happy birthday and many happy returns, my darling”. Not only did Fashola, who was also Minister of Power, Works & Housing, pen a romantic note, he also organized a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere in honour of the celebrant. The former governor also let his air down to ‘boogie ‘down with his wife as gospel singer Tope Alabi sang in honour of Abimbola to celebrate the remarkable milestone. President Bola Tinubu felicitated with Abimbola for her renowned contributions as an experienced administrator in education management and as a passionate advocate for health and socio-economic issues. Tinubu acknowledged her impact on public awareness and sensitization campaigns on children’s and women’s health. He described the celebrant as a steadfast pillar of support for her husband, offering tremendous help during his tenure as governor and Minister. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his part, described Dame Fashola as an experienced administrator. Former Chairman, First Bank Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, who is married to the cousin of the celebrant, in a tribute, wrote: “It’s been a real pleasure to know you for the past thirty five years of being married to your cousin. “Your forthrightness, loving, welcoming and humble nature has remained unchanged as I watched you walk through different seasons. “As you celebrate your sixtieth birthday, I wish you God’s goodness, grace, mercy, perfect health and abundance of joy. As you selflessly care for others, may the care and love of God never cease in your life”. As the Founder of Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network (LEARN), Dame Fashola has impacted and transformed lives. She is a caring, loving and supportive wife and mother. As First Lady of Lagos State, she used the Office to impact many lives by advocating for women’s health, championing education, and empowering the youth. In recognition of her modest contribution to humanity, she was honoured by His Holiness, Pope Benedict the XVI, with a papal medal award. She is also a recipient of several other local and international awards.