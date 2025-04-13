Music promoter Iking Ferry launches payment app

By Ayo Onikoyi

A music promoter and entrepreneur Ikechukwu E. Mbadiwe, popularly known as Iking Ferry, has ventured into the fintech space with the official launch of Otapay, a groundbreaking mobile and web app aimed at transforming digital payments for Nigerians.

Otapay enters the market at a critical time when many Nigerians are struggling with rising telecom costs and unreliable bill payment platforms. Designed with the average user in mind, Otapay simplifies digital transactions by offering a one-stop solution for airtime top-ups, data subscriptions, electricity bill payments, and cable TV subscriptions.

For Iking Ferry, Otapay is more than just a business—it’s a mission. “I created Otapay because I saw the everyday struggles Nigerians face when trying to access simple digital services like airtime, data, or paying bills,” says Iking Ferry. “Many platforms are either too expensive, unreliable, or difficult to use. With Otapay, we’re not just offering a service—we’re offering a solution that’s affordable, user-friendly, and empowering. Whether you’re a student, business owner, or someone who just wants to save money, Otapay is built for you. Beyond profits, we’re also committed to giving back through our CSR initiatives, because every transaction should contribute to something greater than just convenience.”