Music has always been an integral part of my life – Edike

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising music sensation Edike Franklin also known as Mega Man may not have dropped any album at the moment, but he certainly believes music can’t be separated from his life as it has a significant part to play in it. Edike, who’s currently working on his debut album, believes music is more than just a career; ‘it’s a lifelong passion that brings him immense joy.’ He sees music as an evolving journey, where he experiments with fresh vibes while staying true to his roots.

Edike hails from Delta State, where his love for music started at a young age. He grew up surrounded by sounds that shaped his passion for music. “Over time, I have developed my craft, honed my skills, and eventually decided to take it professionally,” said the singer.

Edike’s music is tilted towards Afrobeats and Hip-Hop genres. His songs focus on themes of love, positivity, and motivation, aiming to encourage listeners to embrace life’s beauty.

The singer, who already has three singles to his credit, plans to drop his debut album later this year, describing it as “a project I’ve been putting my heart into.” He believes in focusing on growth rather than setbacks, emphasizing hard work, consistency, and quality music as key to success in the music industry. Through his lyrics and melodies, Edike hopes to uplift others and spread messages of hope, love, happiness and staying true to oneself.

“I aim to create songs that people can connect with, whether it’s about celebrating success, navigating heartbreak, or pushing through difficult times,” the singer said.