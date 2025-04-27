Muoka gifts tricycles, sewing machines and more to worshippers

In what could be described as an unprecedented display of generosity and faith, The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka surprised even his ardent critics and gifted brand-new tricycles, sewing machines worth tens of millions to his congregation.

This incredible act of kindness has ignited excitement and admiration among the worshippers and the body of Christ at large.

The momentous occasion took place last Sunday during the two-day Easter special program titled, “GOD’S COVENANT OF PEACE AND BLESSINGS” held at the expansive Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos. To describe the publicity for the program as a masterpiece would be an understatement, as evidenced by the massive crowd from different faiths that attended the event. Among this sea of people were street urchins, members of other faith new converts, etc, all eager to witness what had been touted as a life-changing announcement that all participants must assuredly go home with empowerment package ranging from spiritual blessings, tricycles, to food, sewing machine and monetary capital.

Consequently, by 6 a.m. on the program day, the venue was already filled to capacity, with attendees eagerly waiting to witness another dimension of evangelism hat would demonstrate the truth of the saying that, “… the kingdom of God is not in word, but in power.’ as promised by the evangelists who promoted the event. Some of the first-time comers that took strategic position at the front row had no inkling that they were about to receive blessings beyond their wildest dreams. Their anticipation was well rewarded, as everyone left the gathering satisfied, sharing testimonies of their experiences.

Before the man of God, came on stage, groups of choirs took turns ministering in songs to the eager congregation. Some of them sang in English, while others performed in local languages, each trying to outshine the others and delighting the participants with their performances. The children also joined in, bringing their own enthusiasm and contributing to the charged atmosphere as everyone anticipated the reactivation of the covenant of blessings promised to them in line with the title of the crusade.

While the testimonies were ongoing, Pastor Muoka would momentarily come on stage to share various pieces of information with the congregation. The first time he took the stage to do this, he counselled those loitering about to desist from such behaviour in the house of God. After addressing the congregation, he paused, looked left and then right, and as lead by the Holy Spirit, pointed to a brother sitting in the front row and declared that he should be given a brand-new tricycle. This announcement was met with thunderous applause. And before the ovation could die down, he pointed again to a sister and another brother, gifting them a sewing machine and another tricycle, respectively. After that, he stated that, at intervals during the program, others would receive their own gifts for empowerment as directed by the Holy Spirit

As the service unfolded into testimony time, the clergy came on stage again and clarified some points and at same time point randomly to some lucky brethren and instructed that they should be given tricycles and sewing machines. The sharing of the largesse for empowerment continued as such throughout the two-day program. More than 50 brand-new tricycles and 60 Sewing machines were distributed to participants thereby making many of the very poor millionaires.

Pastor Muoka’s generosity didn’t stop at mere words. He personally handed over the keys to each of the recipients, which included new comers, dedicated members who had contributed immensely to the work of God and workers in the vineyard who had shown exemplary commitment to the ministry. Emotions ran high as tears of joy flowed freely.

Among those recipients are Joseph Amoto John, a 26-year-old man from Kogi State living in Lagos, who was the first recipient of the bounty gift of tricycle. According to him, after moving to Lagos in search of better opportunities, he faced hardship when he was forced to leave his cousin’s home due to personal conflicts and ended up sleeping under the bridge at Ikeja. Few days ago in the night, he was arrested along with other urchins sleeping under the bridge by Environmental sanitation officers, and detained for four days, and released with a warning to stay away from the bridge at night.

Joseph said that while reflecting on his life challenges after his release, and simultaneously having discussion with friends, a woman evangelist wearing apron with inscription, ‘. AND THE ENEMIES SUBMITTED’ walked to them and invited him and his friends to an Easter program at the Lord’s Chosen Church. They attended, and to his astonishment, he was chosen as the first recipient of a tricycle during the service, a moment that overwhelmed him with joy and led him to tears. And he quickly adjudged himself to be a millionaire as the tricycle is valued at more than #3, 000,000.

For sis. Victoria Dlama, a new comer from Michika LGA in Adamawa State but residing in Lagos, it was like a movie to her as she received a sewing machine. According to her, she had a dream the previous night where Pastor Muoka was giving her a special gift but never thought the dream would come to reality. “I can’t believe this is happening to me, a single mother struggling to eke a living,and was given a bounty to start a business, this God is amazing” she said.

Another invitee Pastor Wisdom Ofili from Prophetic Success Ministry in Lagos who received a tricycle couldn’t hide his joy as he exclaimed, “God has done it, this will change family lives! No more long walks to church or waiting for rides. I am not a member of Lord’s Chosen but today, I am a chosen”

Sis Ruth Nwigwe a professional cloth designer who came all the way from Republic of Benin also got a brand-new sewing machine. Thanking God for the wonderful gift, she said, “this is the marvellous work of God of Chosen in action” Another sister Ifeoma Amobi a member of the church who also benefited from the largesse of Sewing Machine, said that God has confirmed through the gifts that He inspired the topic of the program titled, ‘GOD’S COVENANT OF PEACE AND BLESSINGS’.

Bro James Uduak from Akwa Ibom State and residing at Ikotun area of Lagos state received a new tricycle and shared his excitement: “This is a game-changer for our outreach projector crusade! We can now transport more people to the venue and spread our vision farther than ever. I am already a tricycle operator and God has opened another great door for me”

As for Bro. Ifeanyi, he never expected to be so blessed. While sharing his testimony about being delivered from his addiction to betting, the man of God suddenly came on stage and announced that he would be given a tricycle. Overwhelmed by the announcement, he broke down in tears, unable to find words to express his excitement. After that, the clergy ministered salvation, deliverance and blessings to the worshippers

In one of his sermons during the two-day program, Pastor Muoka emphasized that the true significance of commemorating Easter is to raise awareness about the dangers of sin. He highlighted that since Jesus Christ was crucified for our sins and resurrected for our justification, we are expected to refrain from sinning, as doing so only invites further condemnation. He particularly warned against fornication and adultery, stating that these actions lead to serious negative consequences and can result in exclusion from the Kingdom of Heaven unless one genuinely repents.

Just as the congregation was caught up in the spirit of the message, Pastor Muoka announced that the tricycles should be brought into the auditorium so they could be handed over to the owners. Immediately, the sound of engines started roaring outside the church. Curious whispers filled the air as church members thronged and rushed to see what was happening. To their astonishment, a fleet of brand-new tricycles and many Sewing Machines gleaming in the sun light were lined up entering the church from where they were packed outside.

When Pastor Muoka started handing over the gifts, the responses were electric. Many were jubilating, while others were shedding tears of joy. It was indeed the wonderful moves of God. This display of generosity and philanthropy included the distribution of 200 bags of rice and the preparation of 40 fat cows that were slaughtered, cooked, and shared to worshippers during the two-day program.

As the dust settles from this remarkable day, one thing is clear: Pastor Muoka name will be written in gold among those who keep to the practicality of the Scripture as written.

The Lord’s Chosen has continued to thrive, proving that through faith, righteousness and compassion, no blessing be it physical, spiritual, financial and otherwise is too great to receive. The two days program featured numerous reports of miracles, healings, and deliverances, with individuals testifying to recoveries from various ailments and receiving blessings.