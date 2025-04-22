Moremonee Becomes First in Africa to Launch Dual-Security Banking Shield

Moremonee, a leading fintech company with innovative financial solutions to individuals and businesses, has always prioritized user protection, convenience, and experience, establishing itself as a trusted partner for effective financial management.

Once again, Moremonee has raised the bar in digital banking innovation with the official launch of two groundbreaking security features — Trusted Partner and Lion Guard — now available on the Moremonee App.

In an era where account security is more important than ever, Moremonee is proud to be the first financial institution in Africa to empower customers with direct control over their account protection like never before.

Moremonee’s Enhanced Security Features for a Safer Banking Experience

Moremonee’s commitment to security has led to the development of several outstanding features. These features are designed to work together to provide comprehensive protection for users’ accounts.

1. Trusted Partner: Share the Shield

Moremonee’s Trusted Partner feature is an innovative concept that allows users to assign a trusted friend or family member to protect their account directly from their dashboard.

In cases of emergency or suspected fraud, the assigned trusted partner can activate a temporary block on their account to stop any unauthorized transactions until they’re safely back in control.

This feature will prevent customers from losing their hard-earned money in situations where they’re unable to access their account themselves.

The trusted partner can lock the account to stop further transactions, providing an added layer of protection. This feature is particularly useful in situations where the user is unable to access their account, and their trusted partner can step in to protect their interests.

What’s more, the security of our users’ financial information is further reinforced by the fact that even the assigned trusted partner cannot access or view the user’s account balance, transaction history, or any previous receipts.

This exceptional level of confidentiality and security makes this feature one of a kind in the fintech industry, setting a new standard for protecting user data and preventing potential fraud.

2. Lion Guard: Lock Your Finances with a Roar, Instantly

The Lion Guard feature is a game-changer in account security. With this feature, customers can instantly activate a full account lock directly from their app.

Once turned on, no one—not even the account holder—can perform any transaction until it is turned off again.

Users can activate the Lion Guard feature anytime, and it’s not limited to just nighttime hours. This feature provides users with an added sense of security, knowing their accounts are protected around the clock.

When it is activated, all transaction attempts will require a special code set by the user to be successful. This adds an extra layer of protection, making it significantly more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access user accounts or complete transactions.

The deactivation process for the Lion Guard feature involves a simple yet secure step. To deactivate, users must enter their unique secret code to verify their identity and confirm the deactivation request.

Once the code is entered correctly, the Lion Guard feature will be deactivated, allowing users to manage their accounts without the additional security layer.

Other Security Features from Moremonee

In addition to the Trusted Partner and Lion Guard features, Moremonee offers several other security measures to ensure user accounts are safe.

These features are designed to work together to provide comprehensive protection for users’ accounts. These include:

Biometric Login

Moremonee’s biometric login feature allows users to secure their accounts with fingerprint or facial recognition.

SMS Notifications

Moremonee’s SMS notifications feature provides users with alerts for credit and debit transactions. This keeps users up-to-date on their account activity, allowing them to quickly identify any unauthorized transactions.

Debit Card Locking/Deactivation

Moremonee’s debit card locking/deactivation feature allows users to quickly lock or deactivate their debit cards in case of loss or theft.

Encryption for All Transactions

Moremonee’s advanced encryption technology ensures that all transactions are secure and protected.

Redesigned Transaction Receipts

The Moremonee transaction receipt has been redesigned to provide a more visually appealing experience with accurate timing. This update gives users a clearer record of their transactions.

CAC Business Registration

Users can now register for their CAC right on the Moremonee app and get their certificate within 24-48 hours after registration.

Moremonee FutureBox

The Moremonee FutureBox is a savings feature that allows users to lock away their funds and earn interest. Three plans are available:

Future Landlord Plan (3 months) with 4% interest

Jethro Plan (6 months) with 10% interest

Makarios Plan (12 months) with 24% interest



Faster Login and Transaction Times

Moremonee prioritizes users’ time and has optimized the app to provide faster login times and reduced transaction waiting times. This ensures a seamless banking experience.

Live Chat Support

Live chat support is now available on the app, allowing users to chat directly with customer agents and resolve issues quickly.

ATM Debit Card

Moremonee has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIBBS, and AfriGO to launch Nigeria’s first indigenous debit card. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on international payment gateways and promote local innovation.

Moremonee MoreBiz

Moremonee has introduced a shopping feature that allows business owners to list their products or services on the app and reach thousands of potential buyers.



Moremonee’s new security features set a new standard in the banking industry.

With the Lion Guard, Trusted Partner, and other enhanced security measures, users can trust that their accounts are safe and secure.



These features are designed to provide users with peace of mind, knowing their hard-earned money is protected. With Moremonee, users can always bank with confidence, knowing that their security is the bank’s top priority.

