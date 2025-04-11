Mohamed Salah pens new two-year deal at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah put an end to months of speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday.

Salah, 32, has scored 243 goals in 394 appearances for the Reds since joining from Roma in 2017, making him the club’s third highest goalscorer of all time.

The Egyptian has lifted the Champions League and Premier League trophies during his time at Anfield and has fired Liverpool to the brink of a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in the Premier League this season to leave Arne Slot’s side 11 points clear with seven games remaining.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies,” Salah said in a club statement.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.”

AFP