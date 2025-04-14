Modric to become minority owner of Swansea City

Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric attends a training session at the Real Madrid City training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid on June 3, 2023. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Luka Modric, legend of Real Madrid and Croatia, is expected to acquire a minority ownership interest in Swansea City.

The 39-year-old midfielder will become a member of the ownership group alongside Jason Cohen, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris and Andy Coleman, according to veteran sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last November, that group acquired the stock of Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, the previous majority owners.

The 2018 Ballon D’or Winner is gradually preparing for life after retirement but is currently still under contract at Real Madrid.

Modric, who is thought to be worth an astounding £56 million, has already reached an agreement to purchase stock in the Welsh team and will now be involved with the Championship team that reported a £15.2 million pre-tax loss in the most recent fiscal year.

Swansea City reported a £21.5 million turnover for the fiscal year that concluded on June 30, 2024.

A statement issued by the club said, “The board acknowledges that whilst the magnitude of the operational loss is a product of the highly competitive environment within the EFL Championship in which the club currently competes, the club will continue to focus on achieving operational efficiencies in order to maximise the resources which can be invested into the first-team squad.

“The costs of operating a stadium and two training facilities are significant and are growing.

“In the absence of any immediate prospect of a redistribution agreement between the EFL and the Premier League, the club will continue to be reliant on the support of its ownership group as the main source of funding.”

For now, Modric’s attention will be on the UCL showdown at home against Arsenal as the Los Blancos would be hoping to do a remotanda of a three-goal deficit to advance to the semifinals of the 2024/2025 campaign.