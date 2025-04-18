Miyetti Allah seeks presidential order on protection of pastoralist communities

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed for a Presidential directive to security agencies to ensure effective security for pastoralist communities across the country.

The National Secretary-General of MACBAN, Alhaji Bello Gotomo made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He also called on the Federal Government to end all forms of alleged discriminatory practice against pastoralists in the country.

Gotomo emphasised the need for the office of the National Security Adviser to the President to implement concrete measures to address the alleged ethnic profiling, stigmatisation and scapegoating of pastoralists.

“The Nigerian Government must ensure accountability, justice and protection for all citizens regardless of ethnicity.”

He decried the alleged unlawful arrest, inhuman treatment and profiling of some pastoralists at Opere Market in Kabba Local Government of Kogi state.

“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria calls on the Federal Government, the National Human Rights Commission and the International Community to urgently intervene.”