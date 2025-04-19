Mixed feelings at 11th anniversary of Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction

Chibok girls

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

There were mixed feelings as Borno state marked the 11th anniversary of the tragic abduction of Chibok Schoolgirls by Boko Haram insurgents.

The remembrance event was held in Chibok Local Government Area on 14th April, 2025, bringing together grieving but resilient parents, community leaders, religious leaders, and government officials. Recall that on April 14, 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok — a horrifying incident that drew global attention. To date, about 189 girls have been rescued, while efforts remained ongoing to locate and safely bring back the remaining girls.

At the event, while some of the parents have lost hope of ever seeing their abducted girls again, others were still expectant even as the Borno State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the welfare and emotional healing of the grieving families.

One of the parents, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, expressed worry, stressing that it is now 11 years without knowing the whereabouts of his daughter. “I have since lost hope on my abducted daughter, because, it is exactly 11 years of her abduction. Even if she is rescued now, her educational future has been truncated”, he lamented.

Another parent, Ishaku Kautikari, expressed hope and belief that one day, her daughter (names withheld) will be rescued and reunited with the family, even as he called on government at all levels and security agencies to intensify rescue and search of all those in Boko Haram captivity. Kautikari praised the Government’s efforts, especially the continuous engagement, financial support, and concern shown through every anniversary.

Some of the parents of the abducted girls; Mustapha Ali, Yakubu Chibok, Chiroma James and Usman Yaga among others expressed deep gratitude to the Borno State Government for standing by them consistently over the years.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, who represented the Borno state government gave assurance of government’s continued assistance as she provided the 276 parents of the abducted girls with ¦ 10 million in cash and food items.

In her address, Commissioner Zuwaira Gambo emphasized that this support was not new, noting that the Borno State Government has stood with the people of Chibok from the very beginning.

“This is not the first time the Borno State Government is reaching out. From day one, successive administrations have shown concern and extended hands of support. Under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, that commitment has been strengthened. We will continue to walk with you, support you, and never give up until every missing girl is found. The rescued girls are not just being rehabilitated — they are being given a new chance at life.”

This year’s anniversary was graced by dignitaries including the Member representing Chibok Local Government at the Borno State House of Assembly, Pugu Lawan, the Executive Chairman of Chibok Local Government Council, Mustapha Modu, Hauwa Mai Musa, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, the APC Party Chairman of Chibok, as well as religious leaders (Imams and Pastors), and most importantly, the parents and family members of the abducted girls.

In their remarks, Mustapha Modu, Executive Chairman of Chibok, and Pogu Lawan, Member representing the area at the Borno State House of Assembly, both expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum and the Commissioner for their relentless support to Chibok over the years. They called for sustained efforts until every last girl is returned and every family finds peace.