‘Mistakes can happen’: Amorim backs Onana after Lyon nightmare

Lyon’s French midfielder #18 Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter final first leg football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Manchester United at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on April 10, 2025. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Ruben Amorim defended Andre Onana and said mistakes “can happen” after the Manchester United goalkeeper committed a pair of errors in Thursday’s 2-2 draw at Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Onana landed himself in a war of words before the match with Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic, which prompted the former United player to call the goalkeeper “one of the worst” in the history of the club.

Booed by Lyon supporters each time he touched the ball, Onana made a weak effort to save Thiago Almada’s free-kick which gave the hosts the lead.

After goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee turned the game in United’s favour, another error from Onana allowed Rayan Cherki to equalise with the last touch of the match.

“It can happen. If you play football, and we play a lot of games, you can make mistakes,” said United manager Amorim. “There is nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help.”

“We have one more game to change everything and that should be our focus,” he added.

United remain unbeaten in Europe this season but Amorim admitted the late goal had left his players deflated.

“I felt the dressing room was really quiet and that is a good thing. We draw away in Europe, that is always hard. The team is suffering and we need to change that,” he said.

With success in the Europa League their only route into the Champions League next term — and the financial windfall that comes with it — United know their season is on the line next week in the second leg.

“I think it’s 50-50,” said Amorim. “It’s a really difficult match but when we play at home with our fans, we play with one more player.”

The 19-year-old Yoro, who played for Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca while at Lille, is confident United can get the job done after scoring his first goal for the club.

“We know that matches like these, away from home, if we win it puts us in a really good position for the return at home,” he said.

“Unfortunately we conceded that goal at the end so come away with a draw and will do everything to win the second leg.”

But Cherki said there was more to come from Lyon as he put United on notice.

“We deserved a lot better. We were better and from the start we felt the fear in them,” he said.

“Now we’re just waiting for one thing, to go over there to win. When they set up against us with two defensive midfielders, that means they’re afraid of us.”

