Ministry of Defence Budget: Jimoh Ibrahim calls for supportive approach from global parliamentarians

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), has urged global parliamentarians to adopt a more collaborative and supportive approach regarding the Ministry of Defence’s annual budget allocation.

Senator Ibrahim emphasized that the focus should be on supporting the Ministry’s budget, rather than taking an investigative stance. He argued that human life is priceless and cautioned that the government’s failure to effectively address poverty will only worsen insecurity.

Speaking at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Senator Ibrahim, who holds a doctorate in Modern Warfare, warned that insecurity could escalate in the 21st century if urgent action is not taken.

“The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how?” he said. “Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system.”

He further noted that the government’s failure to tackle poverty effectively would further fuel insecurity. “The government’s approach to security is marked by a constant flip between fear and courage—fear that the system is failing,” Ibrahim said. “Life is increasingly challenging amid this struggle, yet we continue to maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions—fear or courage—prevails. I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Senator Ibrahim responded to inquiries from international media in Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of parliament adopting a more supportive and constructive role in relation to the Ministry of Defence’s appropriations, rather than merely fulfilling traditional oversight duties.

He observed that “a noticeable shift in the relationship between the goals of poverty reduction and governmental efficiency is where domestic insecurity arises.” Ibrahim cautioned that when Parliament serves only as an oversight entity examining security expenditures, it may inadvertently contribute to insecurity.

The senator concluded by emphasizing the need for efficient system management to combat fraud related to security spending, which he described as a significant concern for Parliament.