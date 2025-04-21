Minister Musawa mourns passing of Pope Francis

Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa is deeply saddened by the death of Pope Francis, whose death occurred early Easter Monday.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy said the Pontiff’s life transcended the Vatican and religion, touching hearts globally.

Musawa described Pope Francis as a champion of peace, unity, and reconciliation, noting his efforts to bridge gaps between warring nations and religions.

“I mourn the loss of a global leader who embodied compassion, humility, and a commitment to social justice. Pope Francis’s unwavering dedication to the marginalized and his call for a more inclusive world inspired countless individuals.

“Pope Francis was compassionate, a Talakawa ( voice of the poor and downtrodden), a humanitarian, an

advocate for peace and unity. He championed the reconciliation of warring nations and religions.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Catholic faithful worldwide and the global community. May his legacy of love, compassion, and unity continue to inspire us all toward a more just and equitable society. May his soul rest in peace

Pope Francis was the Spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and reportedly died at 7.35am at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta

He was aged 88 years.