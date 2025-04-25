Minimum Wage: Use voter’s card to boot out defaulting Chairmen, SDP aspirant tells AMAC workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In solidarity with workers in Abuja Area Municipal Area Council, AMAC, an aspirant to the office of Council Chairman under the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Dr. Obinna Simon, has told teachers and workers of the area to use their voter’s card to boot out Council Chairmen not paying the N70,000 national minimum wage.

Dr. Simon, who said the current economic hardship, coupled with high inflation rates, makes it impossible for workers earning less than N70,000 to survive, told the workers to use their voter’s card to hold accountable serving chairmen.

As someone who has taught in schools for eight years, Dr. Simon said he “understands the pains, agony, and challenges Nigerian teachers, especially those in public schools, face daily. “

According to him: “A hungry teacher can’t impact knowledge on our children and students.

“How can we expect our educators to deliver quality education when they’re struggling to put food on the table?

“It’s unacceptable that some teachers in the FCT earn less than N40,000 per month. We must prioritize the welfare of our teachers and workers.”

Dr. Simon’s statement is coming on the heels of ongoing protests by workers demanding the immediate implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

While He expressing solidarity with the workers, he emphasized the need for accountable leadership that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.

Dr. Simon urged Area Council workers to come together and demand their rights. “We must stand with our teachers and workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s time for us to demand better from our leaders and use our voter cards to effect the change we desire. Let’s elect leaders who will prioritize the welfare of our educators and workers, and ensure they receive a living wage that reflects the current economic reality.”

He promised to prioritize the welfare of teachers and workers if given the mandate as Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, in the forthcoming election.

He said: “My administration will ensure that all workers receive their entitlements and benefits promptly. We will work tirelessly to improve the working conditions of our teachers and provide them with the support they need to deliver quality education to our children.”