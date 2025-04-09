Minimum Wage: Sokoto NLC responds to NULGE president’s claims

… Affirms Early Implementation of N70,000 Minimum Wage

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State, Comrade Aliyu Abdullahi Jangle, has advised the National President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Ali Haruna Kankara, to verify facts before making public statements that could be misleading.

Comrade Jangle issued this statement in response to claims by Ali Kankara, who alleged that Sokoto State was among the states yet to begin the payment of the new N70,000 minimum wage. Jangle clarified that Sokoto State has been paying the new minimum wage to all categories of workers since January 2025.

Speaking to the press in Sokoto, both the NLC and NULGE chairmen, Comrades Abdullahi Jangle and Ibrahim Abubakar Gero, emphasized that Sokoto State was the first in the country to fully implement the new national minimum wage.

“We want to categorically state that Sokoto is the first state in the Federation to fully implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage for state, local government, and LGEA staff,” Jangle declared.

He further refuted Kankara’s claims, asserting that the payment of the new minimum wage has been in effect since January 2025 and covers all workers, including those in local government and LGEA staff.

“It is disheartening to see the NULGE National President making statements on matters he clearly does not have accurate information about,” Comrade Jangle added.