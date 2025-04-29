Military uncovers suspected fraudsters, ritualists hideouts in Edo

…Arrests 31suspects, victims

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE troops of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army in Benin City on Tuesday said they uncovered the hideout of an internet fraudster, ritualist syndicate and shrines in Benin City, Edo State capital that was being used for several criminal intentions.

The Brigade Commander, Brig-General Ebenezer Oduyebo said troops stormed a building within First Bank Estate, called Awesome Garden, located along the Benin-Sapele Bypass in Ikpoba-Okha local government area where thirty-one (31) persons suspected of engaging in bizarre cybercrime and ritual-related crimes were arrested.

He said “The Brigade remains fully committed to its mission of ensuring safety and security for all residents of Edo State. This operation is a clear warning to criminal syndicates that their days are numbered.”

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Edo State Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

Items recovered from the scene include a Toyota vehicle, several smartphones, laptops, cash, a pot containing fetish materials, and other incriminating valuables linked to ritual and cybercrime activities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the suspects were lured to the location by the syndicate’s leader identified as Mr. Marvin Osabhuoyen, who is currently on the run.

Osabhuoyen is said to have promised his victims lucrative job offers abroad, only to force them into a web of criminal operations including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cyber fraud.

Some of the victims were from different parts of the country and had been held in the building for periods ranging between one and two years without freedom of movement, living under fear and manipulation.

The Public Relation Officer of the Brigade, Captain Chinoso Oteh confirmed the arrest

He said “Arrested suspects, victims, and items recovered have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Edo State Command for further interrogation and prosecution”.

He added that Commander 4 Brigade commended the troops, other collaborating agencies for their resilience and commitment to ensuring that Edo State remains free from all forms of crime.