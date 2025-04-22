Mike Okonkwo, Oritsejafor, Kasali, others raise funds for victims of insecurity in North

Some prominent Christian leaders, including Pastor Yomi Kasali, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop Mike Okonkwo of TREM, Rev. Yusuf Biniyat, and Prophet Isa el Buba among others on Monday night, attended a concert to raise funds for victims of insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the concert, organised by the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) Church in Lagos, was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The concert, which kicked off at about 5 p.m, ended at about 11.40 p.m.

The concert was aimed at garnering sympathy and creating awareness on the plight of victims of insurgency in the Northern region.

The Christian leaders used the event to seek for ways to assist the victims.

NAN reports that the concert also had in attendance some widows from the northern region, who narrated how they lost their husbands to attacks and the harsh reality they face taking care of the children alone.

The evening concert featured music performances by prominent Nigerian gospel artistes, including Mike Abdul, Kaestring, Abbey Ojomu, Wisdom Chigozie and others, who rendered songs to stir state actors to end insurgency in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Convener, who doubles as the Senior Pastor of FOTA, Kasali, said that Christians in the North needed the empathy of their counterparts in the South to keep faith.

According to him, the polarisation of the body of Christ in the country by politicians, after the 2015 general elections, contributed to some of the insecurity crisis in the country.

“It is regrettable that some Christians remain aloof of their responsibilities toward their brethren in the north.

“It is no longer fashionable to remain on the fence but to take a step to aid those who had lost their bread winners because of ongoing insurgency and banditry in the north.

“We have taken measures to raise funds to ensure that most families/victims are catered for. The children who lost their fathers will go back to school, feed and get medicare through the funds.

“We cannot do beyond this as a body but we will continue to pray that this challenge will be halted soon,” he said.

Biniyat, leader of the northern delegate, urged people to come to the aid of victims with relief materials and society rebuilding schemes.

Also speaking, Buba gave a gory tale of how communities were constantly attacked by bandits/insurgents.

“We need strong support of our brethren not just sympathy to restore peace in the region,” he said.

The cleric said that the northern region had lost more than 200 people in the last two weeks to insurgent attacks.

Similarly, Oritsejafor regretted the bloodshed and urged churches to support FOTA’s drive for assistance to the victims. He urged the people to support government’s efforts in defending the region. (NAN)