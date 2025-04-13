Men caught with firearms are Kano hunters, not herdsmen – Edo police

The Edo State Police Command has dismissed widespread social media claims suggesting that four armed herdsmen were apprehended in the state, clarifying that the individuals in question were hunters from Kano State.

In a statement issued on yesterday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Moses Joel Yamu, identified the four suspects as Yusuf Abdulkarim, Mujaheed Garba, Shittu Idris, and Jamilu Habibu.

According to Yamu, the men were intercepted by operatives of the Edo State Security Network and later handed over to officers at the Ikpoba Hill Division of the police.

He explained that the items recovered from the suspects included three Dane guns, six empty cartridges, three half-filled cartridges, four cutlasses, and two daggers.

“The Edo State Police Command is aware of misinformation on social media that four herdsmen armed with guns were arrested at Americanus Hotel on Osemwenkhae Street after Big Joe Motors, Ramat Park, Orogbeni Quarters and handed over to the police,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they are hunters, not herdsmen. They were from Doguwa in Kano State, heading to the Uvbe community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.”

The Command urged the public to disregard unverified reports capable of causing unnecessary tension and panic in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, called on residents to be responsible in their use of social media and to refrain from spreading misinformation that could undermine public peace and security.

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.