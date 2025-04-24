Mega Rally: Lead convener Turnah assures of peaceful process

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Ahead of the official inauguration of the Bayelsa State chapter of the NEW Associates and the mega rally to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing illustrious Ijaw sons and daughters into critical positions in his administration, the lead convener/leader of the group in Bayelsa State, Alabh George Turnah has assured members and stakeholders of a peaceful, well-coordinated event.

Turnah, was quoted as saying this during a meeting with members of the NEW Associates in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Turnah, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kevin Loveday, Egbo emphasised the importance of political alignment, noting that leadership and followership are essential ingredients in the political space.

He stressed that the outcomes of elections are a collective reflection of party efforts, not individual aspirations.

Turnah described the NEW Associates as more than just a political group, but a movement grounded in ideology and values.

“The NEW Associates is a political family under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

“Everyone has the right to make a choice. Just like salvation, political decisions are personal. And I take full responsibility for the choices I’ve made, in 2019, 2023, and beyond, without regrets.”

He expressed firm belief in the political philosophy of Wike, describing it as a school of thought driven by vision, inclusion, and youth development.

“Wike is a man with foresight. The young leaders he discovered between 2011 and 2015 are now shaping the political landscape of Rivers State. That’s leadership with vision and a large heart,” he said.

“The NEW Associates is a national platform that welcomes all well-meaning Nigerians, whether PDP, APC, or others. The goal is continuity and consolidation of governance, particularly under the current Southern presidency, which is yet to complete its first term. We must resist divisive rhetoric disguised as coalitions.”

Turnah used the platform to commend President Tinubu’s administration for appointing several Ijaw sons and daughters into strategic national roles.

He singled out Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the MD/CEO of the NDDC, whose leadership, he said, has “significantly transformed the face of the Niger Delta.”

Addressing concerns about possible disruptions, Turnah assured that the event would be orderly and security-conscious.

“We’ve cooperated fully with security agencies. Our mobilization strategy is structured. We’ve narrowed down to specific groups, local governments, and associations. Every participant can be traced to the person who mobilized them,” he explained.

He warned against any sponsored infiltration, stating that anyone causing disruption would be identified and held accountable. “If anyone creates chaos, claiming to be part of us, we will know they’re from the other side. And whatever they do to us that day, we will return in kind, until they leave office. The only thing we will not disrupt are state functions.”

Turnah also took the opportunity to address recent uproar concerning comments attributed to Wike, clarifying that they were misunderstood.

“Wike has always acted in the best interest of the South-South and the Ijaw nation. The average Bayelsan, however, is tired of chasing after selfish politicians with no long-term vision,” he said.