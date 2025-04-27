Meet Tomiwa Edun, Hollywood actor and son of Nigeria’s finance minister

Babatunde Adetomiwa Stafford “Tomiwa” Edun, professionally known as Adetomiwa Edun, is a talented actor of Nigerian descent based in the United Kingdom.

Born on March 4, 1984, in Lagos, Nigeria, Edun is the son of Adebayo Olawale Edun, Nigeria’s current Minister of Finance, and Amy Adwoa Edun, daughter of Ghanaian statesman Joa Appiah.

His rich cultural heritage has significantly shaped his worldview and artistry.

At the age of 11, Edun relocated with his family to the United Kingdom, where his love for acting and theatre blossomed.

Education and Career Journey

Edun’s academic journey began at the prestigious Eton College, after which he pursued a degree in Classics at Christ’s College, part of the University of Cambridge. In his final year, he was awarded the dissertation prize for his outstanding thesis on Homer’s Odyssey.

Although he initially flirted with the idea of a banking career—completing an internship at Citi Group, inspired perhaps by his father’s success in the finance world—Edun ultimately chose to follow his passion for acting.

In 2008, Edun further honed his craft by enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), one of the world’s leading drama schools, setting the stage for a flourishing acting career.

Tomiwa Edun: A Force on Stage and Screen

Edun began acting professionally in 2000, making an early impression at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his role as Clifford in Kassandra. He went on to star in a range of theatre productions, earning accolades for performances in Lionboy, Romeo and Juliet, and Translations.

His portrayal of Macbeth in a National Theatre production was particularly celebrated, with critics praising him as “charismatic” and “a fine verse speaker.”

On television, Tomiwa Edun became a familiar face with his role as Sir Elyan in the popular BBC series Merlin. His television credits also include appearances in Lucifer, The Fixer, Law & Order: UK—where he portrayed a soldier returning from Afghanistan—Elementary, and a memorable role as Mr. Brocks in a Doctor Who Christmas special.

Edun’s film work is equally impressive. He has appeared in movies such as A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life, What Happened to Monday, Cinderella, and In the Cloud.

Embracing His Nigerian Roots

In addition to his international projects, Edun has proudly connected with his Nigerian roots.

He starred in Nollywood films like Banana Island Ghost and From Lagos with Love (2018), where he portrayed Paul de Sande.

Breaking New Ground

Expanding his versatility even further, Edun ventured into motion capture and video games, lending his voice and likeness to the character Alex Hunter, the protagonist of The Journey story mode featured in FIFA 17, FIFA 18, and FIFA 19.

Tomiwa Edun ties knot with lover

Tomiwa, in April 2025, tied the nuptial knot with actress Leanne Elizabeth Best in a beautiful ceremony in Lagos.

Among those in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister Atiku Bagudu and his wife, Senator Sani Musa, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is said to be a longtime family friend of the Eduns, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Chairman of Heirs Holding, Mr Tony Elumelu.

Vanguard News