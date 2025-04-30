Meet the 5 oldest cardinals in 2025 conclave

L-R: Cardinal Robert Sarah, Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko, Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe. (Credit: Daniel Ibañez/CNA; Romanuspontifex, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cardinals aged 80 and above are ineligible to vote in a papal conclave. Of the 135 cardinals originally eligible for the 2025 conclave, 15 are 79 years old—some just weeks away from the age limit. However, with Cardinal Antonio Cañizares of Spain stepping aside due to health reasons, the total number of electors now stands at 134.

The age restriction for electors was introduced by Pope Paul VI in the 1970s and reaffirmed by Pope John Paul II in the 1996 apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis.

Among those participating, the five oldest cardinals eligible to vote hail from Spain, Guinea, Poland, Pakistan and England, according to Catholic News Agency .

Here’s a closer look at these senior members of the 2025 conclave:

Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra – Spain

Born: May 16, 1945

Cardinal Osoro Sierra, the retired archbishop of Madrid, is known for his pastoral style and dedication to Catholic education. Previously archbishop of Valencia and Oviedo, he was appointed to Madrid by Pope Francis in 2014 and created a cardinal in 2016. His episcopal motto, “Per Christum et cum ipso et in ipso,” translates to “Through him and with him and in him.”

Cardinal Robert Sarah – Guinea

Born: June 15, 1945

A prominent figure in the Vatican, Cardinal Sarah has served under three popes in key curial roles, including prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship. He became an archbishop at age 34 and strongly advocated for traditional liturgy. Fluent in French, Italian, and English, Sarah also participated in the 2013 conclave and is seen by some as a potential candidate for the papacy.

Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko – Poland

Born: July 4, 1945

Cardinal Ryłko, a long-serving Vatican official, was a close collaborator of Pope John Paul II and led the Pontifical Council for the Laity. Ordained by Cardinal Karol Wojtyła before he became pope, Ryłko was made a cardinal in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI. He played a role in shaping lay ministry initiatives and is fluent in Polish, Italian, English, and German.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts – Pakistan

Born: July 21, 1945

A trailblazer for the Catholic Church in Pakistan, Cardinal Coutts served as archbishop of Karachi and is only the second cardinal from his country. He has been deeply engaged in interfaith dialogue and was present at the 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. He speaks multiple languages, including English, Urdu, Italian, and Punjabi.

Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe – England

Born: August 22, 1945

A respected theologian and former master of the Dominican Order, Cardinal Radcliffe has had a global impact as a preacher and retreat leader. He previously taught theology at Oxford and was recently asked by Pope Francis to lead spiritual meditations for the Synod on Synodality. His episcopal motto, “Vos Autem Dixi Amicos,” means “I have called you friends” (John 15:15).