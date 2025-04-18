Meet Nigeria-born chef Kwame Onwuachi who made TIME100 Most Influential List

Kwame Onwuachi’s journey from the Bronx to global culinary recognition is a testament to his passion for food, culture, and the rich history of the African diaspora.

In 2025, he earned a spot on TIME’s prestigious 100 Most Influential List, cementing his place as one of the most influential chefs of his generation.

From humble beginnings to culinary stardom

Born in Long Island and raised between New York City, Louisiana, and Nigeria, Kwame Onwuachi’s connection to food was rooted in his upbringing. His mother ran a catering business from their modest Bronx apartment, and it was there that Onwuachi first learnt the art of cooking. Whether peeling shrimp or stirring the roux for gumbo, his early experiences in the kitchen with his mother laid the foundation for a lifelong passion.

Onwuachi’s culinary journey began in earnest when he attended the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). He sharpened his skills at world-renowned restaurants such as Per Se and Eleven Madison Park. However, it was his entrepreneurial spirit that set him apart.

In 2016, he opened his first restaurant, The Shaw Bijou, in Washington, D.C. While the restaurant closed after just a few months, Onwuachi’s resolve remained unshaken. He followed up with the creation of Kith/Kin, an Afro-Caribbean restaurant in D.C. that would go on to receive critical acclaim.

Despite setbacks, Onwuachi’s ability to adapt and innovate continues to define his career. Today, he is at the helm of multiple successful ventures, including Sirius and Dogon, both of which celebrate his commitment to honouring the diverse culinary traditions of the African diaspora.

At the heart of Onwuachi’s cooking is a deep reverence for his Nigerian roots and the cultures he grew up with. His dishes often feature ingredients and flavours that pay homage to his heritage, such as Nigerian egusi, Malian groundnut stew, and Caribbean-inspired recipes. For Onwuachi, food is not just about taste; it’s about telling stories and connecting people through shared experiences.

His restaurants, such as Kith/Kin and Tatiana, reflect this vision. With menus that fuse diverse African and Caribbean influences, Onwuachi creates spaces where people from all walks of life can experience the power of cultural representation in fine dining. He aims to challenge the notion that certain cultural foods should be confined to takeout and elevate them to the fine dining stage.

Onwuachi’s influence extends beyond the kitchen. As the executive producer for Food & Wine, he has been behind major events like the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, helping to elevate culinary culture on a global stage.

From partnering with brands like Lexus, American Express, and Macy’s, to appearing in commercials and working with high-profile media outlets, Onwuachi has built a personal brand that transcends the world of cooking. His success on Top Chef, accolades such as Esquire’s 2019 Chef of the Year, and recognition as one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs all speak to his growing influence.

Onwuachi has also shared his journey and culinary expertise in two published books: Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir (2019), which details his rise from humble beginnings to his success as a chef, and My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef (2022), a cookbook that combines personal stories with recipes celebrating the diverse culinary traditions of the African diaspora.

Vanguard News