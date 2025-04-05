Meet Mohammed Olatunji, the Youngest Bank CEO in Nigeria honoured with Legit Business Award

In the fintech space in Nigeria, a new name is rapidly rising to the top—Dr. Mohammed Olatunji, popularly known as Dr. MO.

Olatunji began leading a financial institution at the age of 27 and, by 35, made history as the youngest person to become both Chairman and CEO of a bank in Nigeria.

His company, Moremonee, launched in 2023, has already disrupted the microfinance sector with groundbreaking innovations and customer-focused solutions.

Recently honoured with the 2025 “Legit Business Names” award, Dr. MO was recognized for the remarkable growth and impact of Moremonee within a short period.

The digital bank has quickly gained a reputation as a trailblazer in providing seamless, tech-driven financial services tailored for modern Nigerians.

“Aspiring entrepreneurs must learn to put their trust in God because there are forces beyond your control. Focus on creating value that positively impacts people’s lives. Take bold steps, and be flexible enough to change your plans when necessary because one road does not always lead to the market. The path to success is rarely a straight line,” Dr. MO advised in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

From Humble Beginnings to Fintech Disruptor

A native of Kwara State and graduate of the University of Ilorin, Olatunji’s journey began early.

At just 12, he was already designing graphics. By 18, he had taught himself how to code. After completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Imo State, he took a leap of faith and launched Moremonee—a digital-first bank aiming to simplify and democratize access to financial services.

Dr. MO’s credentials include being a Chartered Fellow of Financial Management, a cybersecurity expert, and a member of the Forbes Finance Council. His accolades include the Nelson Mandela Leadership and Integrity Award and the Nigeria Most Respected CEO Award (2021)—all of which speak to his visionary leadership and commitment to ethical entrepreneurship.

Moremonee’s Meteoric Rise

Moremonee has swiftly become the fastest-growing microfinance institution in Nigeria. Its app-based platform offers an array of services: money transfers, savings, bill payments, online shopping, and business tools—each designed to remove the traditional frictions of banking.

The bank’s standout achievements in 2024 have further set it apart:

A strategic alliance with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), AfriGO, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led to the rollout of one of Nigeria’s first domestic debit cards, enhancing financial independence for millions.

The introduction of FutureBox, a high-interest savings feature designed to alleviate poverty through digital empowerment.

The launch of MoreBiz, which allows entrepreneurs to set up digital shops, list and sell products, and advertise—all from within the Moremonee ecosystem.

A landmark 5-star rating on the Google Play Store—the first Nigerian financial app to achieve this—highlighting its intuitive user interface and reliability.

Approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the 5116# USSD short code, extending financial access to underserved rural areas without internet connectivity.

These innovations have earned Moremonee the “Best Savings Fintech App of the Year” award, reinforcing its reputation as a platform built on accessibility, innovation, and impact.

Looking Ahead: Ambitious Goals for 2025

With 2025 underway, Dr. MO and his team are setting even higher targets. The fintech company plans to deepen customer satisfaction through enhanced service delivery and personalized banking tools. There’s also a strong focus on social impact.

A major initiative on the horizon is “Operation Feed the Nation,” aimed at addressing food insecurity across Nigeria. Moremonee is also ramping up partnerships—with government bodies, corporate organizations, and other banks—to widen financial inclusion and drive community development.

Expansion plans are in full swing, with a goal to take Moremonee’s services beyond Nigeria into other African countries where digital banking is still nascent.

“We’re not just building a financial app—we’re building a financial revolution that works for every Nigerian, no matter their location or income level,” Dr. MO affirms.