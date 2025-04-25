Meet Godswill Akan: Brand architect behind Nigeria’s most impactful campaigns

In the fast-paced world of Nigerian marketing and communications, Godswill Akan has carved out a reputation as one of the leading minds in brand strategy and advertising. With a career spanning multiple industries and a knack for helping brands connect authentically with their audiences, Godswill has become the strategist behind some of Nigeria’s most impactful campaigns.

His work is rooted in the belief that branding is not just about aesthetics, but about crafting messages that resonate and drive growth.

Certified by ARCON and trained at O2 Academy, Nigeria’s top branding institution, Godswill has worked extensively with both tech and non-tech organizations. His approach is hands-on, focusing on building communication strategies that engage audiences and foster lasting relationships. His role as Growth Manager at VitalSwap, a U.S.-based fintech startup, saw him driving meaningful business expansion. Similarly, at BirthSafe Nigeria, he led communication efforts for a healthcare brand revolutionizing antenatal care through digital technology.

One of his most notable achievements is his role as Brand Manager for NaijaBrandChick, Nigeria’s leading commercial influencer. Here, Godswill has overseen brand campaigns that have reached millions, collaborating with top-tier brands such as MTN, Wema Bank, CNN, Channels TV, and Google. He also plays a key role in the NaijaBrandChick Trade Fair, Nigeria’s largest trade event, which has supported over 3,000 vendors and generated more than $4 million in revenue for participating businesses.

Beyond corporate engagements, Godswill is the founder of BlueCreators, a platform dedicated to helping premium brands scale. His portfolio includes collaborations with fitness brands like Kemen Fitness and Pure Fitness Africa, gospel artist Judikay, and industry leaders like Grace Ihejiamaizu and Ugochukwu Omeogu, an investment banker with JP Morgan. His work continues to demonstrate his ability to tailor communication strategies that reflect the essence of each brand.

As a guest lecturer with Data Entry Academy, sponsored by the MasterCard Foundation, Godswill has trained over 3,000 students on marketing strategies. His wider impact spans more than 8,000 entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills to excel in branding, marketing, sales, and copywriting. “I believe in growing brands and growing people,” Godswill shares.

“When brands grow, people thrive. And when people thrive, communities change.” His commitment to empowering businesses and individuals alike makes Godswill Akan a formidable force in the world of brand strategy.