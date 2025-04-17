Meet 9 African leaders who made TIME 100 most influential people list

Angeline Murimirwa

The TIME100 Most Influential People of 2025 spotlights African leaders reshaping politics, science, media, and culture—driving progress at home and globally. Their inclusion highlights Africa’s growing role in global discussions on health, technology, and leadership.

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said the list honors those “shaping the world today and defining its future.” Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs noted record numbers of CEOs and justice advocates from 32 countries.

Here is a list of the nine African leaders who made this year’s cut:

1. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Ethiopia

Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)



As the first African to lead the WHO, Dr. Tedros has played a critical role in global health diplomacy, particularly in navigating the COVID-19 crisis. Under his leadership, the WHO has emphasized equitable access to healthcare, vaccines, and pandemic preparedness.

2. Dr. Duma Boko – Botswana

President of Botswana



Dr. Boko made history by unseating the party that had governed Botswana since its independence nearly six decades ago. His leadership focuses on democratic renewal, sustainable development, and innovation—positioning Botswana as a beacon of effective governance in Africa.

3. Mo Abudu – Nigeria

Media Entrepreneur and CEO, EbonyLife Media



Dubbed the “Oprah of Africa,” Mo Abudu is transforming how African stories are told. Through her $50 million Afro Film Fund and partnerships with global platforms like Netflix, she is elevating African voices and narratives on the world stage.

4. Dr. Christian Happi – Cameroonian

Genomics Pioneer and Professor of Molecular Biology





Director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Happi is at the forefront of research on disease outbreaks in Africa. His work on diagnostic tools and public health strategies has been vital in tackling viruses like Ebola and Lassa fever.

5. Dr. Ismahane Elouafi – Morocco

Executive Managing Director, CGIAR





Dr. Elouafi is a trailblazer in agricultural science, developing climate-resilient crops and sustainable farming solutions to combat hunger and improve food security, especially in drought-prone regions.

6. Kwame Onwuachi – Nigeria/USA

Chef and Culinary Visionary





Celebrated for bringing African and Caribbean flavors to the forefront of fine dining, Chef Onwuachi blends tradition with innovation. His restaurants tell stories of heritage, resilience, and excellence in spaces that once overlooked Black chefs.

7. Mickalene Thomas – USA

Multidisciplinary Artist

Though American, Mickalene Thomas draws heavily from African and diasporic aesthetics in her vibrant, multimedia work. Through painting, photography, and design, she explores themes of Black identity and womanhood, rooted in African visual traditions.

8. Fatou Baldeh – The Gambia

Women’s Rights Activist

A fierce advocate against female genital mutilation (FGM), Fatou Baldeh has become a leading voice in the fight for women’s rights across West Africa. Her activism has earned her a place among TIME’s Women of the Year for 2025.

9. Angeline Murimirwa – Zimbabwe

CEO, CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education)

An alumna of CAMFED herself, Angeline is now its CEO, supporting girls’ education in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania. As a finalist for the Africa Education Medal 2024, she exemplifies how empowered girls can become tomorrow’s leaders.

