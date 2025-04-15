Meet 18-yr-old Nigerian Osariemen Unuigbe accepted into six Ivy League universities

Eighteen-year-old Osariemen Unuigbe, a Nigerian-American student of Edo State origin, has been accepted into six Ivy League universities in the United States, including the prestigious Harvard and Yale.

Currently a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School in New Jersey, Osariemen is earning widespread praise for her exceptional academic performance and steadfast pursuit of excellence.

Her parents, Dr. Augustine and Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Unuigbe, expressed their heartfelt joy, describing her achievement as “a great miracle” and giving “all glory to God.”

Osariemen’s impressive resume includes acceptance into the highly competitive Governor’s School of New Jersey, as well as holding numerous leadership positions throughout her academic journey.

She has received a host of academic honours, all highlighting her commitment to personal growth and intellectual achievement.

Recently, Osariemen Unuigbe was named a 2025 “Rising to the Top” scholar by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Southern New Jersey Chapter—another prestigious recognition of her all-around excellence.

Her success reflects the increasing visibility and impact of Nigerian students in U.S. higher education.

The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange revealed that Nigerian student enrollment at U.S. institutions reached 20,029 in the 2023/2024 academic year, marking a 13.5% rise from previous years.

