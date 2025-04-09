Meet 10 popular UK artists originally from Nigeria

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The UK music industry is regarded as one of the biggest in the world, and with the global acclaim it is renowned for, it is not surprising to know that a significant number of talented and successful musicians who thrive in this space are of Nigerian ancestry. These artists are hugely followed and celebrated, solidifying top spots on charts.

With their unique styles and sounds, they continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations of musicians, both in the UK and around the world.

This article highlights ten popular UK artists who are of Nigerian descent, either by half parent, birth, or naturalisation.

1. Dave

The renowned musician, songwriter, and record producer is one of the most recognised British rappers of Black origin. The musician, originally known as David Orobosa Omoregie, won the Mercury Prize in 2019 for his album ‘Psychodrama’, which received critical acclaim.

The debut album, Psychodrama, was met with widespread critical acclaim and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, having the biggest first-week streams for a UK rap album.

Dave’s music is mostly centred on racism and social injustice.

2. Ms Banks

Ms Banks is a British rapper, singer, and songwriter born to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother. Born Thyra Oji in Southeast London, Ms Banks began writing music at age 11. She has released three mixtapes recently, which include ‘Once Upon a Grind (2014), The Coldest Winter Ever (2018), and ‘The Coldest Winter Ever Part II (2019). Her debut EP, New Chapter, was released in 2016.

3. Skepta

The Tottenham-born singer, Joseph Junior Adenuga, is one of the most successful UK musicians originally from Nigeria. Skepta, as he is popularly called, is a British grime MC, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He gained popularity with his grime music and is known for hit songs like ‘Shutdown’ and ‘That’s Not Me’.

Skepta has been nominated for three Brit Awards, including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. As a key figure in the grime scene, his influence on contemporary British popular culture saw him appear on Debrett’s 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.

Further noting his Nigerian ancestry, in 2018, he was installed as a chief in his family’s ancestral Nigerian hometown in Ogun State, receiving the chieftaincy title of the Amuludun of Odo-Aje.

4. Little Simz

Simbiatu “Simbi” Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, better known by her stage name Little Simz, is a British rapper of Nigerian heritage.

She rose to prominence with the independent release of her first three albums, namely, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons (2015), Stillness in Wonderland (2016) and Grey Area (2019), the latter of which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and won the awards for Best Album at both the Ivor Novello Awards and the NME Awards.

5. Darkoo

Oluwafisayo Isa, popularly known as Darkoo, is known for her unique sound, which blends elements of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Although Darkoo was born and raised in South London, she is of Nigerian descent. She gained recognition for her 2019 song “Gangsta”, featuring One Acen, which peaked at number 22 on the Official Singles Chart and peaked at number one on the UK Afrobeats Chart of 2020 and went viral on TikTok. She has worked with musicians like Mayorkun and Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif and KiDi.

6. NOT3S

NOT3S, born Lukman Olanrewaju Odunaike, is a British-Nigerian hip-hop artist and actor who has been interested in performing since he was a child.

He is inspired by both the local underground grime scene and his Nigerian heritage. NOT3S released his debut single, ‘Naughty, in 2017, and his breakthrough single, ‘Addison Lee’, was released later that year. Other singles include ‘Aladdin’, ‘Palm Wine’, and ‘To the Max’. He has released two mixtapes to date, ‘Take Not3’ and ‘Take Not3 II’.

7. Tinie Tempah

Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, better known by his stage name, Tinie Tempah, is a British rapper and television presenter. He has been signed to Parlophone Records since 2009, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. Tinie Tempah created his own entertainment company, Disturbing London, in 2006, along with his cousin Dumi Oburota.

After releasing several mixtapes, he released his debut album, Disc-Overy, in October 2010. The album charted at number one and was certified Platinum the next year. In February 2011, he won two Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.

8. Tion Wayne

Tion Wayne, born Dennis Junior Odunwo, is a British rapper, songwriter, and DJ.

Born in Edmonton, North London, Tion Wayne gained prominence in the music scene in 2010 after dropping a handful of videos on YouTube. By 2014, he had released his first mixtape, titled Wayne’s World.

9. Sade Adu

The renowned and legendary Sade Adu is a UK singer who was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, and was brought up in England from the age of four.

The 66-year-old, Helen Folasade Adu, gained popularity in the 1980s with her self-named band, which produced hits like “Smooth Operator” and “No Ordinary Love”.

She has won four Grammy Awards, including one for Best New Artist in 1986, making her the first Nigerian artist to win a Grammy.

10. Seal

Seal, whose real name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel, is a UK singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is the recipient of three Brit Awards, four Grammy Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Born in Paddington, London, to Nigerian and Brazilian parents. He gained popularity with his song “Kiss from a Rose”, which won him several awards. Seal has won a plethora of awards throughout his career, including 3 BRIT awards and 4 Grammys. He served as a coach on The Voice Australia in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

Vanguard News