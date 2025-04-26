Measles outbreak: 2 children die, 20 ill in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The outbreak of measles has been confirmed in Ungwan Kanawa community of Tankarau, Dutsen-Abba Ward in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving two children dead and no fewer than 20 others ill.

This was discovered during a visit to the community as part of activities commemorating the African Vaccination/World Immunisation Week which commenced on the 24th and will last till 30th April, 2025, with the theme: “Vaccination for all is Humanly Possible”.

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Chief of Field Office Kaduna, Dr. Gerida Birukila, corroborated the outbreak of measles in the community.

While confirming the outbreak, the Director of Disease Control in the Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board, Hamza Ikara, said the visit was part of the ongoing process to ensure proper and quality intervention for polio immunisation across the country.

“As you have seen in the committee meeting, we have many children who have fallen victim to measles cases, because they have either never received any immunisation or missed the measles vaccination we conducted a few months ago.

“Despite outreach teams visiting them, many parents have not been bringing their children for immunisation. This situation stems largely from refusal and non-compliance related to immunisation.

“In this community, we have been making strong efforts to create awareness among committee members. They have shared reasons why they have not been taking their children for immunisation or accepting vaccinators when they come,” he said.

Ikara further said he had directed the Local Government Surveillance Officer to strengthen surveillance efforts and ensure that they cover all the communities within the Ungwan Kanawa area to ensure no child showing symptoms is missed.

“We have already ordered vaccines from the state to the local government for re-vaccination efforts within the communities. We have also conducted sensitisation activities with household heads, which is very important because, even if women bring their children for immunisation, they often cannot proceed without the approval of the men.

“Fortunately, we have secured their consent now, today (Saturday) by 4 p.m., our vaccination and outreach teams will visit the community to carry out vaccinations. Our goal is to quickly stop the outbreak within this community and across the entire local government area,” he added.