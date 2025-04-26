Mbappe on Real Madrid bench for Clasico Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid start Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against rivals Barcelona with superstar Kylian Mbappe on the bench.

France striker Mbappe suffered an ankle injury in his team’s Champions League quarter-final defeat by Arsenal last week and missed their last two La Liga matches.

Madrid line up with four midfielders, including Jude Bellingham, behind a strike partnership of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Ferland Mendy starts at left-back for Madrid after recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for six weeks.

