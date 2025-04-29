Mayor of Housing makes Africa’s 100 Brand Personalities

The Mayor of Housing with his latest award

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Housing entrepreneur and business developer, My-ACE China, has been listed among Africa’s 100 brand personalities excelling in various fields to advance the continent in global competitiveness.

The feat was announced with an award presentation to China, also know as Mayor of Housing, among other personalities in this year’s Peace Legends Awards held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja with Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Seyi Tinubu also recognized.

China, Chief Executive Officer, Construction and Housing Mayor Limited, urged the African Union to encourage such efforts at recognising genuine entrepreneurs working to push Africa on the path of global competitiveness by creating templates and procedures that identify performing brands and personalities in the continent.

He said, “I have been doing my thing in Port Harcourt feeling like somebody in a local pond. To be discovered in the continental river that we are making a contribution, for me, is a double feeling.

“There is the feeling of being seen and rewarded and feeling of being challenged because by the time you are recognised at the continental stage, you now need to deliver value that is global. So, I feel both impressed and challenged at the same time.

“All we have done is to build on our perception because our flagship, the Alesa Highlands Sustainable Green Smart City is being constructed this year, moving from perception to brand experience. Our vision is for our brand experience to be stronger than our brand perception.”

On his core investment interest, the Mayor of Housing captured Africa’s 42 million housing deficit with most of it coming from Nigeria as a huge concern.

He noted, “Housing has become such a place of crisis that a state of emergency be declared in Africa. When we were building with local materials, nobody in African villages was homeless, but with these highly monetised imported materials taken over, the alarming rate of homelessness or housing deficiency is shocking.”

The latest continental award, he noted, would serve as morale booster in pushing to global attention, “the development we are bringing in Port Harcourt, a world class ‘Sustainable Green Smart City’ project that will not only open up Port Harcourt but be a model to replicate in every other part of not just Nigeria but Africa.”

Guests were entertained on the occasion by a national cultural troupe, former Nigerian Idol runner up, Francis Atela and other comedians with versatile comedian, musician and actor, Gordons as show host.