May Day: Don advocates review of laws restricting, criminalising civic engagement

ABUJA —A Professor of international law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Sir Christopher Chukwuma, on Wednesday, called for the review of the Cybercrime Act and the Public Order Act, saying they are restricting and criminalising civic engagement in the country.

This is as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has lamented that the civic space in Nigeria is being compressed, restricting citizens from freely expressing themselves using security measures.

Prof. Chukwuma, who is currently on sabbatical at University of Jos, and Comrade Ajaero, spoke at the 2025 Pre-May Day Lecture with the theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”.

The University don raised concerns that the civic space in Nigeria was dying, as workers and unions no longer have the space to freely express themselves in a country said to be practising democracy.

While noting that a civic space was essential for the functioning of democratic processes, he regretted that the democracy in Nigeria was threatened by corruption, non-accountability, the threat of life to the actors involved, and the imposition on the domestic laws regulating activities of what he described as “the civic society of decision.”

According to him: “We know how they happen in this country. The very moment there is increase in vulnerability and marginalization of certain groups of people, the civic space is dying. There is a problem.”

The University don further added that the restrictions on free protests, the mobilization of security outfits threatening lives of those that want to exercise their right, the control of the social media, attack on media outfits and practitioners, limited access to justice, inadequate protection of human rights defenders and insult are all threats to the civic space in Nigeria.

He maintained that even though the economic hardship could kill the civic space or the actors by diverting attention to survival, Nigerian workers have an opportunity to resuscitate, reclaim their civic space.

Prof. Chukwuma said, “There is need for a focus for policy reforms, there should be a need for certain restrictive laws to be amended. The NLC can advocate for changes in certain laws that potentially criminalize civic engagement, such as the Cybercrime Act and the Public Order Act, the NLC can do that.

“The NLC can advocate for reforms that prevent excessive force against civic actors and increase transparency and oversight of security agencies, especially towards human rights defenders or activists.

“There is a need to strengthen the workers’ rights and civic empowerment by reviewing and revisiting laws and regulations that make civic space, ensuring they align with international human rights to their standards. This includes revisiting restrictive legislation, such as the Companies and Allied Matters Act, to protect thoughts of civil society organizations and felicitate their operations. The Congress can do that.

“There is need for implementation measures to enhance citizens’ participation in decision-making processes. These can be achieved through the mechanisms such as town hall meetings. It has always been going on, but encouraging to move on. The Media Rights Agenda is still another aspect of civil society organizations. But there can be collaborations where one finds it difficult, the other helps.”

“The need to resuscitate or reclaim the civic space in order to sustain democracy in Nigeria focuses on the experiences we have had from the past administrations, and it highlights the urgent need for safeguarding freedom of expression, strengthening civil society engagement, enhancing transparency and accountability, especially from the leaders, in order to foster dialogue and reconciliation.

“These measures are crucial for nurturing a vibrant democratic environment that will uphold citizen rights, promote inclusivity, and foster the long-term sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the NLC President, Comrade Ajaero, lamented that the civic space in Nigeria was being compressed, restricting citizens from freely expressing themselves using security measures.

He said: “The civic space is being compressed. Even last two weeks or last week, the people came out to protest police stopped them in Port Harcourt and other places. These days, protests are being fought, people are not allowing Nigeria to freely protest.

“Even that of minimum wage and hardship we tried and they tried to stop us. Forces are being used to compress the civic space and if you do that, you match the end to democracy even those sponsoring it will be the potential victims of it.

“I can tell you, all the people there now are beneficiaries of the suffering of some of us,who protested the military stay in office, annulment of June 12 and all that. None of them was known, their names are not even known in their community. If the civic space was closed, none of them will be in National Assembly, none will be a governor today.

“I think they’re having a momentary relief, it’s not going to last. It is the duty of the civil society, the labour movement to make sure that we’ll fight for the civic space to open.”

Ajaero, who noted that student protests have been caged and many voices were being sponsored to work against popular views, said the labour movement in Nigeria would continue to talk truth to power, fight for the rights of Nigerians,