Matawalle meets US Embassy delegation to strengthen military ties

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, hosted a delegation from the United States Embassy, led by Colonel Tom Brooks, the US Defence Attaché in Nigeria, at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja on Wednesday.

This was according to a statement by the minister’s Personal Assistant for Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil.

The statement noted that yhe discussions centred on deepening the existing military-to-military cooperation between the Nigerian Armed Forces and their US counterparts.

The meeting, held at the Ship House headquarters, underscored both nations’ commitment to enhancing defence collaboration.

Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, alongside directors and senior military officers, also attended the talks.