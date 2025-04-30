Matawalle commends defence ministry staff , pledges open-door policy

Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has commended the professionalism and dedication of the Ministry of Defence staff while reaffirming his commitment to an open-door policy during a town hall meeting in Abuja.

Speaking at the event held on Tuesday at Ship House, Matawalle urged both senior and junior staff to approach him directly with any concerns, emphasising the importance of fostering open communication within the ministry.

In a statement released by his Personal Assistant for Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, the minister praised the workforce for their unwavering commitment to their duties. He also lauded Permanent Secretary Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda for organising the gathering, describing it as a “laudable opportunity” for direct engagement between the ministry’s leadership and its employees.

Reflecting on his career, Matawalle shared his journey from a junior staff member at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to his current role, underscoring his understanding of the challenges faced by workers. He expressed hope that such town hall meetings would become a regular feature to strengthen collaboration and mutual understanding.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, directors, deputy directors, and a cross-section of senior and junior staff.