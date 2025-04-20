Mary-Victoria Davies at 80: A Kwara high profile birthday celebrated in Lagos

Eko Hotels and Suites became a stop centre for the celebration of the 80th birthday of Mrs. Mary-Victoria Davies, the amiable mother of Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State. It was indeed an atmosphere of praise and thanksgiving as Mama Mary Davies marked her 80th birthday on Sunday, April 6. A lunch for friends and family members was held to celebrate the occasion as the celebrant had stated that she did not want a large gathering for very personal reasons. The occasion featured tributes in honour of the celebrant. Mama Mary Davies was full of praises to God for sparing her life to see another year and thanked her children for the colourful event. Present at the occasion were Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Mrs. Akande, Chief (Mrs.) Shonekan, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, among others.