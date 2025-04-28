Married Woman, five others arraigned for alleged kidnapping in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Minna-A married woman, Aisha Sani, and five other male have been arrested and arraigned before the Minna Chief Magistrate Court for alleged kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Ummulkhatum Mohammed, has, however, ordered the suspects to be remanded in Correctional Custody till May 6th for further mention.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Police Command had arrested and charged them to the Chief Magistrate Court on charges involving conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), marked MN/ CM/ CR/11/2025, the four count charges were punishable under section 3 (1),2 (2) of the kidnapping and cattle rustling law of Niger State 2016 and section 27 of the firearms Act Cap 28 law of Niger state 2004.

The accused are A’isha Sani, Abuh Mohammed, Daudu Mohammed, Mamman Sani Shehu Arzika Laura and Jibrin Ahmadu, all of Kwanar Sangir, Tunga Magajiya, Udu and Duggi village in Rijau local government area.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bello Mohammed Beji had told the court that on the 10th of March, 2025, one Malam Sarkin Noma Gata of Marrando village in Rijau local government area of Niger State reported on the 5th, March 2025 that while he was sleeping with his family inside his compound, six unknown gunmen invaded his house and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents within and outside the immediate community.

He said thereafter, he was mercilessly beaten to stupor.

“He managed to escape to the nearby house but his daughter Mai-Kyau Malam, 22 year old was kidnapped to an unknown destination,” the Prosecutor told the court.

The Prosecutor declared before the Court that during preliminary investigation, the suspects had confessed to have conspired

and committed the offence.

“They also confessed that they demanded for nine million naira as ransom but that they eventually bargained and settled for N5m,” the Prosecutor declared.

He also told the Court that those kidnapped were rescued by some group of hunters when they were about to deliver the ransom in the Ari Gida Bush in Rijau Local Government Area and one of the victims was rescued.

When the charges were read to them by the Presiding Chief Magistrate Hajiya Ummulkhatum Mohammed, four of them pleaded guilty of the offence while two others pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate at this point declared that her court lacks the Jurisdiction to convict and sentence them.

“It is only High Court that has the Jurisdiction to convict and pass verdict on them,” she declared.

She then told the prosecutor to officially file the appropriate charges against them in the High court and then ordered for their remand in Correctional Custody till 6th of next month,(May) for further mention.