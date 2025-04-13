Marriage should be a safe place from the cold world – Amaka Obi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Amaka Obi, has opened up about her views on love, marriage, and the kind of man she desires. Though she’s not in a rush to walk down the aisle, Amaka is intentional about choosing the right partner.

In a recent chat with Potpourri, she shared her perspective on what marriage should truly represent. For her, it’s more than just a union—it’s a sanctuary.

“Marriage should be a blissful addition, a safe place away from this cold world,” she said. “My ideal partner is someone who loves and acknowledges God, doesn’t chase happiness through money but values it, has a great sense of humor, is passionate about building a legacy, and above all, is a romantic.”

While she has taken a step back from acting, Amaka hasn’t slowed down. She’s been focused on growing her business empire, particularly her brand, Mirror Skin Africa. One of its latest ventures, MSHOMES, is a furniture outlet that offers a blend of imported and locally crafted household items.