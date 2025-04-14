Marriage proposals flood Toke Makinwa’s IG page after talk on remarrying

Media personality Toke Makinwa has revealed she’s been inundated with marriage proposals after publicly expressing her willingness to remarry—regardless of whether it’s as a second, third, or even fifth wife.

The buzz began after an episode of her podcast Toke Moments where Makinwa spoke candidly about how her perspective on marriage has shifted over the years. In the viral clip, she said, “In all honesty, at this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it.”

She further explained that being a high-achieving woman can feel exhausting at times, saying, “I am the boss everywhere and that could be tiring. You feel like you need someone to lean on—someone that could decide what’s for dinner. Must it be me?”

Following the episode’s release, Makinwa took to social media to share a screenshot of her inbox, showing multiple messages from men expressing their desire to marry her.



One email stood out with the subject line: “GOAL: Can we get married?” The sender introduced himself as a senior data analyst based in Ibadan.

Her openness has sparked widespread reactions online, ranging from amusement to admiration. While some were surprised by the speed of the proposals, others applauded her honesty about the complexities of independence and relationships in today’s world.