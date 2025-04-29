Many lawmakers cannot afford children’s school fees after office – Ex-Senator Na’Allah

Former Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has shed light on the financial challenges faced by some Nigerian lawmakers after leaving office, revealing that many struggle to meet basic obligations like paying their children’s school fees.

Speaking on Trust TV’s programme 30 Minutes, the former representative of Kebbi South debunked the widespread belief that holding public office automatically leads to wealth.

He said, “Mannir, I am giving you this assignment. Go back to your constituency or anywhere you know of people occupying public office, especially the House of Representatives and the Senate. Tell me one Senator or one member of the House of Representatives who had nothing to do before he joined politics and who, after leaving politics after one year, can even afford the children’s school fees.”

Na’Allah emphasised that the glamorous image associated with the National Assembly is far from reality.

“Some of them ventured into the National Assembly believing that it is a place to make money, only to discover that they are going to end up poorer,” he added.

When the show’s host pointed out that many lawmakers seem well-off, Na’Allah responded, “Well, that is how you see it, and that is why I am giving you this assignment.

“And I hope by the time you finish that assignment, you will return to this forum and tell Nigerians what your results have shown.”

He clarified that he wasn’t trying to defend legislators but simply offering insight from his experience.

“The perception that the public has is completely at variance with the reality of what is happening there,” he said.

Na’Allah also addressed the persistence of lawmakers in seeking re-election, saying it often stems from aspirations for higher office, not necessarily the perks of being a regular senator.

“It is an issue of hope. You are hoping that tomorrow I might be the Senate President, I might be this. That may be the reason, but not to remain as an ordinary senator,” he explained.

Na’Allah, who was deputy majority leader in the 8th Senate, failed to secure re-election in 2023, losing to Garba Maidoki, who garnered 75,232 votes to his 70,785.