Manufacturers’ unsold inventory surges 87.5% to N2.14trn

By Yinka Kolawole

A weakened consumer demand, escalating production costs and declining purchasing power pushed the value of unsold manufactured goods to N2.14 trillion in 2024 from about N1.142 trillion in 2023.

This indicates year-on-year (YoY) increase of 87.5 percent.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) revealed this in its Executive Summary of the Economic Review for the Second Half of 2024 (H2’24) released Monday.

The report, however, noted that there was a 27.9 percent decrease in the unsold inventory in H2’24 compared to H1’24, adding that capacity utilization also improved marginally year-on-year.

“The inventory of unsold finished goods surged by 87.5 percent to N2.14 trillion in 2024, driven by weakened consumer demand, escalating production costs, and declining purchasing power.

However, a half-on-half decrease of 27.9 percent in H2 2024 suggests improved clearance efforts and price adjustments.

“The Food, Beverage & Tobacco and Textile, Apparel & Footwear sectors faced the most significant increases in unsold stock,” the report stated.

On capacity utilisation, MAN stated: “Capacity utilisation in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector improved marginally to 57.0 percent in 2024, up from 55.1 percent in 2023.

“A half-on-half analysis showed a 1.2 percentage point increase in H2 2024 compared to H1 2024.

“However, persistent challenges such as rising energy costs, forex volatility, and high interest rates constrained further growth.

“Sectoral analysis revealed that Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly, and Chemical & Pharmaceuticals sectors recorded the highest improvements.”

MAN also noted that local raw material sourcing by the manufacturing sector increased to 57.1 percent in 2024, up from 52.0 percent in 2023.

“This shift was largely driven by forex scarcity, high import costs, and government incentives promoting local content.

“Notable improvements were observed in Wood & Wood Products, Textile, Apparel & Footwear, and Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, while Electrical & Electronics continued to lag due to dependency on imported components,” the report added.

Commenting on the report, Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said: “The Nigerian manufacturing sector faced significant hurdles in 2024, including high inflation, forex volatility, surging production costs, and declining consumer demand.

“While some resilience was observed in sectoral performance and increased local sourcing of raw materials, real output remained subdued.

“Moving forward, stabilising macroeconomic conditions, improving energy supply, and ensuring access to affordable financing will be critical for sustaining growth and enhancing industrial productivity.”

Vanguard News