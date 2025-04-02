Man loses N33m meant for studies abroad to sports betting, seeks financial help

A man from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, has been left devastated after losing KSh 2.8 million (approx. N33 million) meant for his studies abroad to sports betting.

Dismas Mutai reportedly lost the substantial sum while betting on Aviator, an online gambling platform, and has since taken to social media to seek assistance from well-wishers, including politicians.

He expressed his distress and admitted that the loss had affected his mental well-being.

“I’m not okay; I will no longer pretend to be okay. I have fallen into a disastrous trap. A trap that I never anticipated in my life. Depression is slowly taking me to the grave. You must have even noticed an unusual change in my behaviour. Aviator flew away with over KSh 2.8 million of people’s money,” he stated as quoted by Tuko News, a popular Kenyan news website.

Seeking Forgiveness and Support

Mutai used the platform to plead for support from Kenyans of goodwill, acknowledging his mistake and the toll it has taken on his life.

He apologised to his family for disappointing them, stating that he had struggled with gambling addiction despite having strong ambitions for a better future.

“To my mum and the entire family, forgive me. I understand the level of trust you had in me. I have weaknesses just like any other human being, and this has become my greatest weakness,” stated Mutai.

He also appealed to his community for forgiveness, emphasizing his previous involvement in village affairs and his hope for a second chance.

“Perhaps the UK was not meant for me, but just give me a chance to survive so that I can be a living testimony to many,” he pleaded.

Mutai’s Educational Aspirations

Mutai had secured a scholarship to study for a Master of Science in International Project Management at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in London.

Screenshots shared online indicate that his program was set to begin on January 13, 2025, and conclude on January 16, 2026.

Public Reactions and Warnings Against Sports Betting

The incident has sparked reactions from Kenyans online, many of whom condemned gambling as a dangerous habit that can lead to financial ruin and mental distress.

Some called on the government to regulate or ban platforms like Aviator to prevent similar cases in the future.

Vanguard News