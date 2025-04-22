Man City snatch late winner against Aston Villa to boost UCL hopes

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester City edged closer to securing a Champions League spot with a dramatic 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Matheus Nunes.

In a high-stakes Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, City looked set to drop valuable points after Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty had cancelled out Bernardo Silva’s early opener. But Nunes struck in the 94th minute, converting a low cross from Jérémy Doku to clinch a vital three points.

The win lifts Pep Guardiola’s side into third place on the table with 61 points, leapfrogging two teams, though they’ve played one more match than all three clubs immediately behind them. Villa, meanwhile, remain seventh with 57 points and have now lost 15 consecutive matches at the Etihad.

City got off to a flying start in the 7th minute when Omar Marmoush tore past Matty Cash and set up Silva, whose effort slipped past Emiliano Martinez despite the keeper getting a hand on it.

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, equalised from the penalty spot in the 18th minute after VAR ruled that Rúben Dias had clipped Jacob Ramsey in the box. Rashford sent Stefan Ortega the wrong way to make it 1-1.

City dominated proceedings with 61.6% possession and 14 shots to Villa’s seven. They came close to regaining the lead multiple times in the second half. Kevin De Bruyne picked out James McAtee with a sublime pass, but the youngster fired wide. Moments later, McAtee squandered another chance from close range, failing to connect with a perfect cross from Nico O’Reilly.

Villa’s Rashford remained a threat throughout, including a second-half run that saw him break free from midfield, only to fire into the side netting with Ortega off his line.

Ultimately, it was Nunes’ late arrival at the back post that settled the tie, keeping City firmly in the top-four hunt as the season approaches its climax.