MAN applauds BAT’s role in Nigeria’s manufacturing growth

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the critical role of the British American Tobacco (BAT) in strengthening collaboration between the government and the manufacturing sector.

President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, gave the commendation when he led a delegation alongside the association’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, on a courtesy visit to the British American Tobacco (BAT) factory in Ibadan.

Meshioye commended BAT for its high operational standards and commitment to excellence.

“From the moment we arrived, BAT’s dedication to safety, quality, and innovation was evident. The company’s Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) induction process reflects its strong commitment to workplace safety and employee welfare. I encourage BAT to intensify its transition to reduced-risk products. MAN remains committed to supporting BAT’s initiatives and recognises its leadership in the sector,” Meshioye stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Ajayi-Kadir, MAN DG, applauded BAT for its resilience and steadfast commitment to the Nigerian manufacturing landscape, particularly in the face of a complex regulatory environment.

“BAT stands out as a responsible and committed member of MAN, effectively addressing industry challenges. The government needs to support businesses that adhere to regulations, and BAT exemplifies this commitment. We deeply appreciate BAT’s substantial contributions to the manufacturing sector and encourage the company to continue its efforts,” he added.

The delegation observed BAT’s rigorous EHS induction protocols, reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to workplace safety.

“This visit coincided with BAT’s celebration of an impressive milestone: four years of zero lost-time incidents at the factory. This achievement highlights BAT’s robust safety culture and operational excellence, setting a benchmark within the industry,” he stated.

BAT’s Operations Director, Hasnain Ishtiaq, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainability and employee welfare.

“At BAT, we are dedicated to building A Better Tomorrow. By prioritising employee safety, minimising our environmental impact, and embracing sustainable practices. Our mission is to continue innovating and leading the industry while upholding responsible manufacturing standards,” he stated.